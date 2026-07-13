Logan Paul believes he’s making significantly faster progress than expected in his recovery from a triceps injury.

Paul has been sidelined with the injury and was originally expected to miss around six months of in-ring action while recovering. However, in a new vlog posted to his YouTube channel, the WWE star shared an encouraging update, revealing that he’s now around 60 to 70 percent cleared and has been able to remove his arm brace.

“Look at this, bro. (Moves his arm) You see this?” Paul said. “(Paul says it’s not supposed to be like this yet) What do you mean, bro? I’m Wolverine. I heal fast. … No, but look at it seriously, it’s good right? I’m three months ahead, bro.”

While WWE has not announced a timetable for Paul’s return, his latest comments suggest he’s progressing much faster than initially expected and could be roughly two to three months ahead of the original recovery timeline.