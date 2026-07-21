Logan Paul thinks WWE should strike while the iron is hot following Conor McGregor’s latest setback.

McGregor returned to action at UFC 329, headlining the event against Max Holloway. However, the fight ended just over a minute into the opening round when McGregor suffered a knee injury, leading to a TKO victory for Holloway.

Speaking on the latest episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast (see video below), Paul suggested McGregor’s latest injury could pave the way for a WWE run, pointing out that the former UFC champion has previously taken shots at WWE and its talent.

“Something I find so funny, he definitely has roasted the WWE and WWE superstars in the past. He put out a tweet dissing Roman Reigns, the Roman Reigns tweet was recently. At the moment, Conor is doing WWE. He is incapable of fighting.”

Paul then revealed that he immediately reached out to WWE after McGregor’s loss, pitching the idea of a blockbuster showdown between the two.

“I don’t think WWE will let me fight anyone. I’ll be honest, I texted my boss after Conor lost. I was like, ‘Bro, Conor is cooked, do something with it. Make a bag, let me fight him. Big WWE star versus big WWE star, cause that’s what he is now. He said that he thinks he’s done.”

RELATED NEWS: Backstage Update On Tom Brady Negotiating With WWE For Potential Match Against Logan Paul