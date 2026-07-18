Logan Paul appeared on ESPN First Take for an interview live from Fanatics Fest in New York City, New York.

During the discussion (see video below), the WWE Superstar addressed his recovery from his triceps injury, the return of Bronson Reed and The Vision faction.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On his injury status and how he wants the WWE medical team to clear him now: “Does that look injured to you? I’m going to be honest with you, okay? I am employed by, no, excuse me. I’m an independent contractor with the WWE. I respect the WWE. In fact, I’m so grateful for what they’ve done, and honestly, they’re grateful for me too because of what I’ve done for the business, and they are, and they pay me handsomely. Extremely handsomely, may I add. But what I’m about to say to you is this. The WWE medical team needs to tune in, and medically clear me because I’m fine. I’m fine. They said six months. It’s been two, and I’m fine. Put me in. The Vision needs me. The company needs me. I’m ready to go.”

On The Vision faction and how Bronson Reed will be back soon: “The problem is I just want to deliver. You know what I’m saying? I want to deliver. The Vision is stronger than ever. Austin Theory, now Maxxine Dupri, Bron Breakker, me. Bronson Reed’s going to be back soon. With the Wise Man Paul Heyman, bro, do you understand the roster we’re looking at? No, this is insane. This has never happened before in the WWE. An absolute unit moving through everyone in the way. We are on the verge of that. The Vision is about to take over. I promise you. I promise you. I just need another three to four months.”

As noted, also while at Fanatics Fest in NYC this week, Logan Paul was slapped by NFL legend Tom Brady in a heated confrontation that led to the two mega-stars being separated.