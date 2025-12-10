Logan Paul has shed new light on the long-rumored WWE plans for Travis Scott, offering the most detailed explanation yet of why the massive crossover storyline quietly fell apart.

Months removed from Scott’s brief and surprising involvement with WWE, Paul opened up about the scrapped match during a recent episode of his ImPaulsive podcast.

As noted, Scott made a pair of high-profile appearances earlier this year. First at Elimination Chamber 2025, where he appeared with The Rock and helped John Cena turn heel on Cody Rhodes, and again at WrestleMania 41. But the relationship between the rap star and WWE quickly fizzled, with little clarity ever provided publicly.

Chris Van Vliet recently asked Cena about the situation on Insight, but Cena, who seemed annoyed, declined to elaborate. Paul, however, offered a more direct explanation.

“I was very excited, obviously, for him to enter the WWE, and we were supposed to team up with one other person,” Paul said. “It was supposed to be three-on-three, and the day that it was supposed to be announced, he didn’t show up.”

Paul went on to give his perspective on why Scott may have backed away from the angle before it could be finalized.

“I think what happened is, my guess, he probably realized at some point that it’s really physically demanding, really hard and a lot of work,” Paul continued. “It’s probably too much commitment for someone who is a rock star of his caliber. Like, Bad Bunny loves it and put in the time and became a good wrestler.”

He added that wrestling requires a unique type of dedication.

“Wrestling is a lot about navigating pain,” Paul continued. “It hurts, and I think at some point, Travis probably realized it’s pretty hard. I would like to see him make a real run at it, but yeah, I think that’s what happened.”

The angle Paul described appears to line up with WWE’s Money in the Bank 2025 match, where Paul and Cena teamed up against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. Based on Paul’s comments, that bout may have originally been designed as a six-man tag before Scott pulled out of the plans.

RECENT RELATED NEWS: Backstage Update On Changes To Annual Royal Rumble Format WWE Will Be Implementing In 2026