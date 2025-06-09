Logan Paul sparked debate across the wrestling world when he referred to his twisting moonsault as a “never before seen move.” Fans were quick to point out that several cruiserweight legends, including Super Crazy, had performed similar maneuvers years ago. However, Paul took to TikTok to address the backlash and clarify what he meant by his statement.

According to Paul, it’s not the flip itself that’s unique, but the context and execution — particularly the landing.

“As a professional WWE Wrestler,” Paul states, “When I say move, to me that means the entire sequence. Right? From start to finish — which obviously includes the landing. When I did my twisting 180 degree moonsault out of the ring, I only landed on one guy.”

To reinforce his point, Paul shared a clip of Super Crazy executing a nearly identical flip, but with a crucial difference: Crazy was caught by a group of four wrestlers, compared to Paul’s single opponent.

“This guy had four guys to catch him. Still super impressive, but there’s four guys to catch you — eight arms. That said, its just math that the odds of success go way up and the odds of getting hurt go way down when you have that many people there to catch you.”

Paul’s clarification adds an interesting layer to the conversation — highlighting the risk and precision required to perform the move with only one person breaking the fall.

So, what do you think? Is Logan Paul splitting hairs to justify his bold claim, or as a “professional WWE Wrestler” does he actually have a point about redefining what makes a move unique?