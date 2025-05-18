It sounds like Logan Paul is going to have some good camera time on this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

Ahead of the Monday, May 19, 2025 episode of the show, former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul surfaced on social media and announced that he will be appearing.

“They’re gonna let me cook tomorrow on Netflix,” Paul wrote via X, along with an official WWE Raw logo featuring himself.

Also scheduled for the 5/19 episode of the weekly WWE Raw on Netflix program is AJ Styles & Penta vs. Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh), Sheamus vs. Grayson Waller, “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker, as well as more Money In The Bank qualifying matches.

