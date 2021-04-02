YouTube star, actor and podcast host Logan Paul has confirmed that he will be at WrestleMania 37.

As seen in the clip below, Paul confirmed on a recent episode of his “Impaulsive” podcast that he will be present for WWE’s Grandest Stage of Them All. Paul was talking with his co-hosts about upcoming travels when he confirmed the two appearances for WWE.

“Tampa – WWE, Miami – train with Jake, back to Tampa for WrestleMania – WWE,” Paul said.

Paul will be appearing on this week’s SmackDown on FOX episode for Sami Zayn’s Red Carpet Premiere of the trailer for his conspiracy documentary. That episode was already taped. Paul noted that he will then visit brother Jake Paul in Miami to help him train for his April 17 fight against former UFC star Ben Askren, and then return to Tampa for WrestleMania 37.

There’s no word yet on what Paul will be doing at WrestleMania, but the Sami vs. Kevin Owens match is currently scheduled to take place on Night Two. It remains to be seen if Paul will be in one of their corners, or working some sort of special referee or enforcer role, but he is Sami’s guest for the trailer premiere tomorrow night.

Stay tuned for more on Paul in WWE. Below is the clip from his show, along with a promo for SmackDown:

On his latest podcast, Logan Paul confirms he’ll be at #WrestleMania 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/aoAixciMIp — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 2, 2021

