– WWE Shop has released new John Cena merchandise for his appearance in London on Monday, featuring a special Union Jack edition of the spinner WWE Championship. Additionally, new Penta merchandise and fresh graphic tees for other stars are now available.

– Logan Paul noted on the latest episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast that he recently texted UFC President Dana White in an attempt to secure his MMA debut fight in the UFC. The WWE Superstar and social media mega-star, who signed a deal with PRIME for sponsorship in the UFC, noted that while texting White in 2024 about the possibility of a fight, he was ignored.

– The countdown of the “50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches of All-Time” continued on Wednesday morning with the release of the complete Kurt Angle vs. Shawn Michaels match from WrestleMania 21, which comes in at number 22 on the list.