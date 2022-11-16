YouTuber turned boxer Logan Paul wrestled his third match at WWE Crown Jewel earlier this month, headlining the show with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and now he has his sights set on another top veteran WWE Superstar.

Paul recently revealed on his “Impaulsive” podcast that he has sent a text message to WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H about potentially wrestling John Cena at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood. Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 will take place on April 1, the same day Paul is turning 38.

“After the Crown Jewel event, John Cena posted about me on his Instagram,” Paul recalled. “And then I saw an article saying he’s looking for an opponent at WrestleMania. I favorited it, responded with ‘the eyes.’ I mean, truthfully, I think me vs. John Cena would break the internet. I texted Triple H right away, ‘do you want to break the internet again?’ That’s a dream match-up, dude: at WrestleMania, in LA, on my birthday. Triple H, throw me a bone, give me a birthday present, let me take out John Cena. And that’d be crazy.”

Paul, who is under a multi-match deal with WWE, revealed that he had a meeting with company officials this week.

“I think that’s the model I’m going to pitch to WWE, to give you an insight into what our meetings look like,” he added. “This week, we’re meeting with them, I’m just going to be like, ‘Hey, this works for me. Put me up against the best y’all have, I’m gonna fucking deliver. You know that for a fact. Not only to put on an amazing match, but I’m going to put asses in seats and eyeballs glued to the television.”

Paul previously stated that he tore the meniscus, MCL and ACL in his right knee during the loss to Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. There’s no word on when he would be able to return to the ring for training.

Cena has not wrestled since September 2021, but he is expected to work a match at WrestleMania 39.

You can see Paul’s tweet on Cena below, along with Cena’s Instagram post, and the full “Impaulsive” episode:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

(H/T to F4W for the quotes)