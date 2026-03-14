Logan Paul has voiced frustration with WWE officials after repeated interference from masked figures disrupted recent matches involving The Vision. The situation reached a turning point at Elimination Chamber, where Paul appeared poised to win the match before outside interference shifted the outcome. The incident has quickly become a talking point in WWE News and Wrestling Rumors as questions continue about how these figures are gaining access to ringside without being stopped.

During the match, Adam Pearce managed to apprehend one of the masked men, though that individual was later revealed to be an unidentified person rather than a WWE superstar. However, a second masked figure was unmasked during the chaos and turned out to be Seth Rollins. Rollins attacked Paul with a stomp, eliminating him from contention and effectively ending his momentum in the match. According to sources covering the Latest Update around the storyline, the interference has been part of a larger ongoing angle involving the mysterious group tied to The Vision.

Speaking on his “Impaulsive” podcast, Paul questioned why WWE referees and management were unable to prevent the repeated disruptions. “Also, I actually am a bit kind of like fed up with just the organization at the moment because I feel like we know the masked men are just running around, right? And no one’s stopping them.” He continued by pointing to the moment he believed the match was firmly under control. “I’m on fire in the Chamber. I have three eliminations. I’m going to win. It’s clear I have two guys left… and then Seth Rollins comes in.” Paul added that the situation should have been handled before the interference occurred. “Bro, get… secure the perimeter.”

The masked interference storyline continued on WWE Raw this week, where more figures appeared in similar disguises. One of them was revealed to be Austin Theory, who has since aligned himself with The Vision faction. Other identities remain unknown, leaving the door open for additional reveals as WWE builds toward WrestleMania. From a storyline perspective, the angle positions multiple talents around The Vision narrative while creating speculation about possible opponents heading into the event.