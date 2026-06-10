Logan Paul’s legal battle with Coffeezilla is set to continue next week.

A key hearing in Paul’s defamation lawsuit against YouTube creator Coffeezilla is scheduled to take place on Monday, June 15, in a courtroom in San Antonio, Texas.

Paul originally filed the lawsuit in June 2024 after Coffeezilla, whose real name is Stephen Findeisen, published content alleging that Paul was involved in a cryptocurrency scam connected to the CryptoZoo project.

According to court filings, Paul is seeking actual and compensatory damages exceeding $75,000, as well as punitive damages. The lawsuit names both Findeisen and his company, Coffee Break Productions LLC, as defendants.

At the center of the dispute is a three-part YouTube series released by Coffeezilla in December 2022 titled “Investigating Logan Paul’s Biggest Scam.” The videos generated significant attention online and have accumulated millions of views since their release.

Paul argues that the series presented an incomplete picture of what happened with CryptoZoo. Specifically, the lawsuit claims that two key advisors involved with the project allegedly deceived Paul, and that information was not properly reflected in the videos.

The lawsuit further states that Paul never sold any ZOO Tokens and instead suffered financial losses of his own, reportedly losing more than $1 million through the project.

The case also highlights Paul’s efforts to compensate affected NFT holders. In response to criticism surrounding CryptoZoo, Paul announced a buyback program for eligible holders, committing up to $2.3 million of his own money.

That initiative concluded in March 2024, with more than $1 million in Ethereum reportedly distributed to qualifying participants.

With the June 15 hearing approaching, the high-profile legal dispute between Paul and Coffeezilla remains ongoing, as both sides continue to battle over the allegations tied to the controversial CryptoZoo project.