There has been some talk of Dominik Mysterio and Logan Paul joining forces to form a mega-heel tag-team in WWE.

During the latest episode of IMPAULSIVE with Logan Paul, details of these talks came to light.

On this week’s show featuring special guest Liv Morgan, the former WWE United States Champion and host of the popular podcast reiterated comments Dominik Mysterio made about forming “the most-hated tag-team” with Logan Paul in WWE.

Dominik Mysterio told The Schmo last week while discussing who would win Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul, “Man, that’s a tough one. I’m a fan of the Paul brothers, I did Logan’s podcast. I’d love to be in a tag team with Logan one day because we’d be the most hated tag team.”

In an update from this week’s episode of IMPAULSIVE, Logan Paul told Liv Morgan, “I pitched Triple H a me and Dom tag team. I’ll just say it.”

When asked how the pitch was received, Paul stated, “It didn’t seem like it was off the table. I just wasn’t sure if there was room for you in that tag team.”

In the past, the two have shouted each other out in public, with Logan Paul shouting out Dominik Mysterio during a UFC 295 cameo back in November of 2023, and Dominik Mysterio repaying the favor with a shout out to Logan Paul on WWE Raw a few days later.