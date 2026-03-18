Logan Paul donated some money for a good cause.

The WWE Superstar and member of The Vision faction surprised two Holy Cross seniors from the local San Antonio high school with $10,000 for college.

“Ahead of his pro wrestling match tonight, The Maverick Logan Paul came to Holy Cross for some rock-paper-scissors, motivation, selfies, and scholarships,” read a statement shared via the official Facebook page of the school (see below). “Regular Monday stuff. As a professional artist, athlete, and entrepreneur, Mr. Paul’s generous spirit and heartfelt messages on hard work and self-confidence greatly inspired our students. Thank you, Team Paul!”

WWE Raw took place at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX. on Monday night, March 16.

Logan Paul returns to the ring next week on WWE Raw, as he joins forces with Austin Theory to take on The Usos in tag-team action.

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