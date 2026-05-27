Logan Paul is already looking ahead to his WWE return despite suffering a serious injury.

During this week’s episode of WWE Raw, Michael Cole revealed on commentary that Paul is expected to be out of action “for months” after tearing his tricep.

The injury reportedly occurred at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, where Paul teamed with Austin Theory to defend the WWE Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

Not long after the announcement, Paul took to social media to comment on the situation and provide an update in his usual confident fashion.

“Tore my tricep, got surgery while wide awake, told doc I wanna feel it all,” Paul wrote. “Still the Tag Team champ just FYI.”

That wasn’t all.

Paul also downplayed the reported recovery timeline and hinted that he plans to return much sooner than expected.

“They’re telling me 6 month recovery but I don’t believe them,” he added. “I’ll be back in a couple weeks with some PRIME shake (32g protein).”

Despite the injury setback, Paul appears determined to stay active and keep his presence felt while recovering from surgery.