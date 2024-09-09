Logan Paul isn’t afraid to go back-and-forth on social media.

That’s kind of his thing.

Upon hearing about Kevin Nash’s expletive-filled rant about Logan Paul not being ‘one of the boys’ in WWE, and making five-million dollars for an extremely limited schedule with WWE, the former WWE United States Champion released a video responding to the WWE Hall of Fame legend.

Logan Paul stated the following in the video:

“I got people messaging me. They’re like, ‘Kevin Nash is talking sh*t about you.’ I said, ‘Damn. Who is Kevin Nash?’ I mean that. I’m unfamiliar with this guy, which I think is his problem. I’m not as versed in the WWE and wrestling as I should be, as my peers are, but then how am I so much better than all of them? I don’t have the answer to all of these questions. I don’t know how I can be the best in WWE, at least one of the best, I’m surely a top fiver, and I don’t even do it full time. Imagine if I did learn a little bit. Imagine if I devoted, became one of the boys [laughs]. Learned the difference between a shoot and a work. Would that make me a champion? F*ck me? F*ck you. You’re one of the old guys who is bitter that I am better at your job than you ever were. That makes you pathetic. This will be my sport and I will continue to make guys like you eat your words when I devote a little bit of time to it. F*ck me? F*ck you.”

