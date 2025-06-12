During a recent appearance on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, NWA owner Billy Corgan spoke about Natalya’s recent involvement with the promotion. According to Corgan, Natalya expressed interest in challenging Kenzie Paige for the NWA Women’s World Championship.

Corgan also addressed the buzz surrounding Natalya’s appearance, noting that some fans speculated it signaled WWE’s interest in acquiring the NWA. However, he made it clear that WWE has not made any moves to purchase the company, stating firmly that the NWA is “not for sale.” He described Natalya’s involvement as more of an endorsement from WWE rather than a business maneuver. He said,

“The WWE endorsement, if you even wanna call it that — let’s call it a blessing — shows you that we’ve earned our spot in this game here. We’re not competition by any stretch of the imagination but we are a player now and the other thing I wanna add really quickly is we’re not for sale. A lot of people assumed that the minute that door opened with Nattie, that that night we were gonna be sold. We’re not for sale and WWE has not asked.”

In 2018, WWE marked the 25th anniversary of Monday Night RAW with a special episode titled “RAW 25.”

During a recent appearance on the “Ring The Belle” podcast, Terri Runnels shared her disappointment over how female legends were portrayed during the celebration. She said,

“Here’s what’s interesting about that. Dustin calls and says, ‘I told Vince that it’d be great if you could walk me out.’ I loved that cause it had been so long since he and I were seen in the same squared box on the television. Then, he called me back and said, ‘You’re going to have your own thing to do.’ No, his words were, ‘You’re going to have your own spotlight.’ When he said that, I was like, ‘Okay.’ I’m thinking about our old entrances like, ‘So now, I’m just going to have a spotlight on me or what?’ It turned out, if you guys watched the 25th anniversary, it turned out that all we women did was just walk out and [wave]. Which was sad, it made me sad.”

Today marks the 19 year anniversary of Paul Heyman shooting on JBL at ECW One Night Stand.

19 years ago today Paul Heyman absolutely snapped on JBL in the middle of the ring “You were only champion for a year because HHH didn’t wanna work Tuesday” pic.twitter.com/R1ZsKyvKl8 — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) June 12, 2025

Prior to last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Logan Paul accidentally went to Los Angeles instead of Bakersfield. He was then forced to take a 30 minute private jet ride to get to the venue.

Logan Paul accidentally went to Los Angeles instead of Bakersfield for Smackdown So he took a 30 min private jet to get there. pic.twitter.com/yR6roABJTb — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) June 11, 2025

And finally, WWE has posted a video showing Big E’s live reaction to Ron Killings’ return at Money in the Bank 2025, as you can see below: