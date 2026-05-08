The back-and-forth between Joe Hendry and Logan Paul continues to escalate.

After being roasted across WWE television and social media thanks to Hendry’s viral “Can We Fire Logan Paul?” song, Paul has now responded with a parody remix of his own using AI-generated audio and video edits.

The feud has quietly turned into one of WWE’s most talked-about non-title programs online, with fans heavily embracing Hendry’s musical shots at “The Maverick.”

Hendry originally sparked the craze shortly after making his official WWE RAW debut following WrestleMania 42. During a musical segment, Hendry praised several top stars before abruptly delivering the now-viral lyric, “Can we fire Logan Paul?”

That line quickly exploded across social media, with fans turning it into a meme, chant and recurring joke online. Hendry later doubled down by releasing a full music video that featured clips mocking Paul, including footage of wrestlers attacking him and even a beaten-up Logan Paul cardboard cutout.

It caught on fast.

Now Logan Paul has responded in his own way.

Paul recently uploaded an edited parody version of the song on X titled “We Admire Logan Paul,” completely flipping the concept around with the help of AI-generated edits.

Instead of taking shots at him, the revamped version praises Paul throughout and reframes Hendry’s original lyric from “Can we fire Logan Paul?” into “We admire Logan Paul.”

The parody essentially turns Hendry’s viral diss track into a full-on hype package celebrating Paul’s accomplishments and popularity, adding another chapter to the increasingly personal rivalry between the two WWE stars.