Logan Paul is continuing to explore different treatment options as he works his way back from a torn triceps.

Paul suffered the injury in May while teaming with Austin Theory to defend the WWE World Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits. He has remained sidelined from in-ring competition ever since.

During his latest YouTube vlog (see video below), Paul revealed that he is undergoing platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy as part of his recovery process.

“I think people have forgotten that I tore my tricep off the bone,” he said. “Still very much injured, but I’m healing very fast though. It’s because I’m religious about recovery and I’m doing something today called PRP. So that’s what they’re gonna do. They take my blood and they put it in a centrifuge, I think it’s called, and they spin it around and then something happens there. I don’t know what, but I think it has to do with the cells. I think it’s the white blood cells that get separated, which are the healing cells. Then they take those and they’ll put it back in my tricep.”

Paul also addressed the rise of Oba Femi, admitting that “The Ruler” could present a significant problem for The Vision.

“Alright, the big man himself was crazy,” Paul said. “I heard his music and I turned around and I see a shadow on the wall. Man, there he was. Oba Femi comes strutting down doing this thing. Face to face with The Vision for the first time.”

Paul acknowledged Femi’s size and momentum before warning that The Vision will eventually have to deal with him.

“I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again. Oba Femi’s a little bit of a problem. Let’s call a spade a spade. He’s a big fucking guy with a lot of momentum and we’re gonna have to handle that. How? I don’t know yet, but we’re gonna handle it. Because we’re The Vision and Oba Femi’s by himself. Watch out, buddy.”