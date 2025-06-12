Logan Paul checked in with an update on his injured leg following the springboard moonsault through a table spot at WWE Money In The Bank 2025.

The show, which took place on June 7, saw Paul and John Cena come up short in their main event showdown against Cody Rhodes and “Main Event” Jey Uso due to an assist from a returning R-Truth.

As usual, Paul documented everything on camera and released it on Wednesday as part of his weekly Logan Paul Vlogs series on YouTube. In the video, Paul gives an update on the hematoma he suffered as a result of the aforementioned viral spot, which was immortalized in the form of a special Topps trading card.

In backstage footage from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA., Paul is shown talking with the WWE medical staff working the show, while showing off the pocket of blood and gash on his shin.

“Yeah, my shin’s all f**cked up, I think,” Paul said upon seeing it as soon as he passed through the curtain and settled into the locker room. “From what?,” someone off-camera asks Paul. “Uh, the table.”

Paul was then asked by the medical official, “Do you feel anything?” He responded and said, “It’s like cracked.” She then told him, “Yeah, you probably got like … this is a little pocket of blood.” He asked, “A hematoma?” She responded, “Yeah, so I would put some compression on it, and put some heat so it doesn’t get [to be] like, a big knot.”

