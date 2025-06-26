Logan Paul continues to recover from the nasty shin injury he suffered in his tag-team main event match alongside John Cena against “Main Event” Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes at WWE Money In The Bank 2025 back on June 7.

In the latest installment of his weekly Logan Paul Vlogs digital series, the former WWE United States Champion gave an update on the leg injury in the episode dubbed, “I Caught The Guy Who Stole My $5,275,000 Pokémon Card.”

“So here’s an update on my shin, my hematoma: It’s f*cking great to be honest,” Paul stated during the video. “The swelling has dispersed itself and it really hurts to touch, but structurally, it’s all good.”

Paul continued, “And let me tell you something I realized about that move (springboard moonsault), I don’t want to give anything away, but I’m going to say something: I could do that f*cking move again, bro. That move is devastating, for both me and the person I land on. But I will do it again when the time is right. So WWE fans, just know… I’m just warming up.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)