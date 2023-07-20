Logan Paul admits that he hates LA Knight.

Paul spoke about the rising WWE superstar during the latest edition of his Impaulsive podcast, where he expressed his dislike for the former IMPACT Champion adding that the WWE Universe adoring him doesn’t help his situation.

I see LA Knight coming into the WWE. They love him. I hate that they love him. They hate me and they hate that I hate him. We have a little bit of a thing. I was in his face and it felt a little real.

Paul later states that Knight succeeding will put him in a position of power as he will happily take away all of his accomplishments in one night if given the chance.

I don’t think he gets my thing that well, and neither does the WWE Universe. He sort of speaks for them and they appreciate the time and the fact that he’s earned it. I get that, and I would love to take all of that away from him in one night.

You can check out the full Impaulsive podcast below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)