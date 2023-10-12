Logan Paul has more than impressed with his outing in WWE, but now the popular online personality wants a chance to run it back with his biggest opponent to date, Roman Reigns.

Paul battled the Tribal Chief at the Crown Jewel premium live event earlier this year, a match that he lost despite pushing the Undisputed Universal Champion to the limit. He reflected on this match during a recent chat with Sports Illustrated.

That’s my proudest performance in WWE. It was my third match overall, and only my second singles match. Triple H and the executives trusted me to go with the face of the organization, headlining an event in Saudi Arabia. I couldn’t believe they trusted me in that position, but I was so excited to show them I could do it.

Later, Paul says that a rematch with Reigns woud make him happy, adding that WWE’s top dawg truly is one of the best in the game.

I was really enthusiastic to come into my own as a wrestler, so I really overprepared for that match. It paid off. I pray that it’s going to age nicely, and maybe Roman and I can run it back. He’s so, so good.

Paul has been absent from WWE following his victory over Ricochet at SummerSlam.