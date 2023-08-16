Logan Paul is trying to go as high as he possibly can.

The celebrity personality and current WWE star spoke on this topic during a recent episode of his Impaulsive podcast, where he was asked by Danny and Michael Philippou whether he would be interested in jumping off the top of a Hell in a Cell, something that only a few brave wrestlers have done in the past. Paul’s answer? Of course.

Dude. Dude, of course. Of course. I’m trying to go as high as I possibly can. They’re a little safer now in 2023 than they were before. I’m only allowed to do certain things, but when I say I want to go as high as I can, I mean it. I love soaring dude, I love flying through the fucking air as high as I possibly can and landing on tables or people

Paul is coming off a huge victory over Ricochet at WWE SummerSlam 2023. He recently praised his opponent’s performance during a different episode of Impaulsive. Check out what he had to say about Ricochet here.

