Logan Paul took to X (formerly Twitter) this week to poke fun at what he calls the “Boys Club mentality” within professional wrestling. The comment came shortly after The Undertaker officially expanded into the world of YouTube with a new podcast, adding yet another legendary name to the platform.

Responding to the news, Paul wrote, “I’m tired of these outsiders thinking they can just become YouTubers,” a tongue-in-cheek jab referencing the criticism he received when transitioning into pro wrestling. For much of his WWE tenure, Paul has been labeled both a part-timer and an outsider; two traits that traditionally spark backlash among long-time wrestling fans.

With his latest post, Paul appears to be highlighting the irony: the same industry veterans who once dismissed him for stepping into wrestling are now stepping into his arena. By flipping the familiar narrative, Paul is playfully calling out the double standard that often surrounds crossover stars.

While some fans took the comment at face value, most recognized it as deliberate satire. A reminder that, in today’s wrestling landscape, the lines between creator, performer, and personality are more blurred than ever.