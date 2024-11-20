Logan Paul surfaced on social media this week with an apology video aimed at his younger brother, Jake Paul.

The former WWE United States Champion released a video where he apologized for a post-fight moment after Jake’s victory over Mike Tyson in the record-breaking Netflix boxing special event from this past Friday, November 15.

Following the final round, Logan entered the ring and while spraying Jake’s sponsor, W body spray, he accidentally knocked his brother’s hat off.

“I was just trying to help Jake promote his W body spray,” Logan said. “My enthusiasm and my poor motor skills got the best of me.”

Logan continued, “I knocked his hat off from the back, it fell to the floor, I felt so stupid. Jake, I’m sorry I ruined one of the biggest moments of your life, but guess what buddy? You smelled great thanks to me.”