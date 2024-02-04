Logan Paul is team Cody Rhodes.

The WWE star and current reigning United States Champion took to social media and writes, “We Want Cody,” a phrase that has been trending all weekend since The Rock came and took The American Nightmare’s WrestleMania 40 spot.

We want Cody. — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) February 4, 2024

A detailed report surfaced earlier revealing the backstage reaction on The Rock coming in for Mania, as well as why it happened now. You can read about that here.

Logan Paul will be appearing on this Friday’s WWE SmackDown.