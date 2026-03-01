Logan Paul nearly dropped seven figures on a piece of WrestleMania history.

But came up just short.

Fresh off competing in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match on February 28, Paul found himself in a very different kind of battle later that night.

The battle?

An online bidding war for the boots worn by Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania I.

Earlier in the evening, Paul had an impressive showing inside the Chamber, scoring three consecutive eliminations before being taken out by a returning Seth Rollins, who blasted him with a Curb Stomp to end his run in the match.

But while his night inside the structure ended in defeat, Paul wasn’t done competing.

He revealed on social media that he stayed up until 2 a.m. attempting to secure Hogan’s worn and signed boots from the historic Madison Square Garden event.

“Stayed up until 2am in a bidding war trying to win Hulk Hogan’s worn & signed boots from Wrestlemania 1,” he wrote. “The inscription read ‘These are my real boots with my real blood on them from MSG, Hulk Hogan.'”

Those aren’t just boots.

That’s wrestling lore.

Paul ultimately bowed out after the price soared past the million-dollar mark.

“I tapped out at $1,021,000. Gg to the winner.”

Two losses.

One night.