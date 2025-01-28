Rappers Lil Yachty, 2-Chainz, and Quavo were in attendance at Monday’s WWE RAW TV tapings.

Pwinsider is reporting that there has been a lot of talk about pushing Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez as a tag team.

It is said that one of the obvious scenarios would be to put the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on the two. They will be facing off against Bianca Belair & Naomi on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW.

The Rhodes family made an appearance at the start of Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW on Netflix.

In a backstage segment, Cody, Brandi, and Liberty were shown arriving to the arena.

Logan Paul made his return to WWE on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix.

In a segment where Seth Rollins and GUNTHER were going back-and-forth on the mic, Paul came out to declare himself for the men’s WWE Royal Rumble match. Both Rollins and GUNTHER told Paul he should stay far, far away.

As of now, the following names are confirmed for the 2025 men’s Royal Rumble match:

* John Cena

* CM Punk

* Roman Reigns

* Seth Rollins

* Drew McIntyre

* LA Knight

* Jey Uso

* Rey Mysterio

* Sami Zayn

* Shinsuke Nakamura

* Logan Paul