Logan Paul vs. Jacob Fatu.

It’s coming soon.

The former WWE United States Champion and social media mega-star confirmed the news while talking on his IMPAULSIVE podcast about The Bloodline member standing out from the pack.

“Very clear rising star,” Paul said of Fatu. “He’s one of the only guys who really stands out to me. I think everyone else sees it.”

Paul continued, “While I recognize his greatness, part of me also thinks, he’s on my list. I will be wrestling him in the near future and we’re going to be going at it. I sort of see him as competition. I promise you, we’re going to go f*cking crazy. I don’t know when it’s going to happen, but it’s inevitable.”

