The recent botch by LA Knight in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match at the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event this past weekend was not his fault.

In all actuality, it was WWE’s fault.

Allow Logan Paul to explain.

“Look, dude, what I’m about to say is the last thing I wanna do,” Paul began when discussing the botch in the match that also included himself on his Impaulsive podcast (see video below). “I don’t wanna do this, because I despise LA Knight and everything he stands for, because let’s be honest, he doesn’t stand for anything. He stands for one affirmative word, ‘Yeah!’ We get it bro. Shut up. No! He can’t even stand on the rope.”

Paul would go on to make his point more clearly, explaining why Knight’s botch was not his fault.

“I don’t wanna say this, but that particular botch that LA Knight had is not his fault, and I was in the ring,” he said. “I was watching it go down live and I can feel the ropes before I do the jumps. They are so slippery and oily. You have no idea, especially when you’re the last match of the night, because it’s been used, right? And all these oily, sweaty wrestlers are just greasing these ropes up so by the time it’s 10 PM at night and you’re the last group to go, the ropes are soaking wet.”

The social media influencer and member of The Vision in WWE also explained how similar issues affect his own in-ring performances.

“I also wanna say this though, while we’re on this topic, because again, I hate to defend LA Knight, but that botch wasn’t his fault, that rope was really slippery and guess what? I’m gonna say it: By the end of the night, the middle of that ring gets really slippery with them logos painted in there,” he said. “I’ll just say it. I noticed. I can’t get running full speed. I gotta be really careful with my feet and my placement. Because the logos that they now paint in the middle of the ring .. that I started. I started it with PRIME! We were the first in-ring, middle of the ring sponsor ever with the logo. It’s not us anymore! It’s not us anymore! And I know this was a thing because before we did that, we were going back and forth with WWE about whether or not it was even possible because the way they paint it, they wanted to actually stress test the mats and have people wrestle and see if it got oily and they determined that the type of paint they used was okay and that it wasn’t gonna be slippery. But then they started using color paint as well. I don’t know what they’re using now, but I’m telling you, it’s slippery.”