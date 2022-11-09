On the latest edition of the Impaulsive podcast, WWE star Logan Paul discussed his match against Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns from this past weekend’s Crown Jewel premium live event, where Paul wowed the WWE Universe with an incredible performance that saw him nearly dethrone the Tribal Chief on several occasions. Paul also touches on the unfortunate injury he suffered in the match, which came on the incredible Frog Splash that he also filmed on his phone. Highlights are below.

On his match with Reigns and sustaining the injury on the Frog Splash spot:

So check it out, we just came back from Saudi Arabia, WWE Crown Jewel. I faced Roman Reigns, the face of WWE for the title, the Undisputed Universal Championship and it was a hell of a match. It was a hell of a match. The guy’s tough. They [Paul’s podcast co-hosts] got dragged over the barrier. It’s because they handed me the phone that I filmed myself frog splashing Roman through the table and honestly bro, I’ll take that L on the chin because I don’t care. I don’t care because that video was f*cking awesome.

Says his co-hosts, Mike Majlak and George Janko, had to go through physicals so they could take part in Crown Jewel:

Disclaimer, these guys [George Janko & Mike Majlak] didn’t actually break their necks or legs. The WWE made them do physicals and all the tests necessary to get them cleared to participate in the match in Saudi Arabia… The loss still hurts but we thought this would be a funny gig but we do want to say that they’re absolutely fine because the WWE does take care of their athletes.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)