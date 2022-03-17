Celebrity boxer/online personality Logan Paul recently spoke with TMZ to hype up his match at WrestleMania 38, where Paul teams with The Miz to take on the Mysterios. During the interview Paul discusses how natural wrestling has come to him, and whether or not he would ever team with his brother Jake in WWE. Highlights are below.

On working with The Miz:

He’s an awesome partner and mentor, obviously, he’s been in this business forever. Having him on my side to handhold me through the basics has been fantastic. I’m learning quickly and the more I learn the quicker I’m learning. It takes me one attempt at something before I’ve got it and once I know the ins and outs of the sport, the sky’s the limit, to be honest.

Feels like he is a natural and that he won’t need to train as long as Bad Bunny did for last year’s WrestleMania:

It’s interesting because Bad Bunny performed at WrestleMania last year and he was incredible, right? Everyone is comparing me to Bad Bunny, like, ‘He was training for this long’ or whatever. All due respect to Bad Bunny, I don’t think I need to be in there as long to pick it up. It just comes very naturally to me and I want to raise the bar. He set the bar very high and so it’s a good little push for me.

On potentially teaming with his brother Jake Paul in WWE:

That’s a fantastic idea. I’ve never thought about it. Oh my God oh, that would be good. I could definitely see that happening.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)