Logan Paul made an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani to discuss a wide range of topics including how his WrestleMania 38 match where he will team with The Miz against Rey and Domnik Mysterio came about. Here is what he had to say:

“I say yes to things that sound fun,” Paul answered. “They wanted me to compete at WrestleMania. I like The Miz. I’ve had him on our podcast. We’re both from Ohio. We’ve always gotten along, so we’re teaming up against The Mysterios, who are a legendary WWE family.”

“I have one bucket list item I’ve wanted to do my whole life. This was before I even considered doing WWE or even it being a possibility, and that is to jump off the top rope. I want to jump off the top rope. I want to sail through the air like a fu**ing eagle and land on someone,” he laughed.