Bad Bunny was recently praised when he competed in a San Juan Street Fight at WWE Backlash in May, his first-ever singles match.

Speaking on Impaulsive, Logan Paul, who returns to WWE television next week on Raw, discussed Bad Bunny’s work in WWE.

“It’s hard, though. I think cajones is the right word,” Paul said. “Not a lot of people can do that. The difference [between us] is this, though. This is what I say to people who are trying to compare me and Bad Bunny in WWE. I wrestled in high school. I did sports and athletics. I am a YouTuber, but I’m an athlete. I was an athlete first, I always have been. I didn’t box before, but I wrestled. I can still surprise people because I’m a YouTuber first, but I was an athlete first. Bunny is a musician, dude. He has no business being as good as he is. He comes in there and he crushes it.”

