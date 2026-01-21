Logan Paul believes Vince McMahon’s WWE story might not be finished just yet.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Impaulsive podcast, Paul was asked by rapper Lil Yachty whether he thinks McMahon will eventually be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Paul didn’t hesitate in his response.

“Yeah he’ll definitely get inducted. I also have a weird feeling he’ll come back.”

Lil Yachty was quick to co-sign the idea.

“I hope so, I really hope he does.”

Paul doubled down, adding that the reaction would be massive if it ever happened.

“I think he’d get an insane pop.”

The conversation then shifted toward current WWE leadership, with Paul weighing in on online criticism aimed at Triple H and his booking decisions. According to Paul, WWE’s Chief Content Officer is being unfairly targeted.

Lil Yachty said of the criticism, “I don’t think that’s fair.”

“It’s also not his fault,” Paul said. “I’m telling you as an insider, it’s not his fault. Like zero percent.”

Yachty expanded on that point, noting the structure of large corporations.

“It’s a company. No one huge Fortune 500 company have all decisions leaning on one person, that’s just not how companies go.”

Paul agreed, suggesting fans often oversimplify complex situations.

“It’s human nature, unfortunately. How easy is it to just assign blame. It’s your fault, we hate you. When in reality, most situations have a lot of nuance.”

Paul also recently revealed on his podcast that he has signed a new long-term deal with WWE, officially transitioning into a full-time role. He wrestled his first match of 2026 on Monday’s episode of Raw, teaming with The Vision’s Bronson Reed and Austin Theory in a losing effort against Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and Penta.