Donald Trump and Elon Musk have been involved in a heated war of words in recent days over what Trump calls a “big, beautiful bill” that Elon disagrees with. On Thursday, Musk claimed that Trump was on the Jeffrey Epstein list, which relates to sex trafficking and abuse. As of now, the White House is not denying this and has yet to release the files as promised. Musk also called for Trump’s impeachment.

Taking to Twitter, Logan Paul posted a SummerSlam graphic featuring Trump and Musk, captioning it with,

“Make it happen @WWE”

Rapper Lil Wayne referenced Brock Lesnar on his new album – “Tha Carter VI.” You can listen to a snippet of the song below:

Lil Wayne referenced Brock Lesnar on his new album “Tha Carter VI” pic.twitter.com/kz2IopebhR — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) June 6, 2025

Drew McIntyre turns 40 years old today.

Over the past few years, Roxanne Perez has established herself as a multi-time NXT Women’s Champion and is now thriving on the WWE main roster as part of Monday Night RAW. A key part of her success has been her signature finishing move, Pop Rocks — a Code Red that has helped her secure championship gold.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Perez opened up about how she adopted the move and how it came to be known as Pop Rocks. She said,

“So it’s funny because… so I started training in 2015, and obviously, I shouldn’t have been trying these big moves in my first two weeks of training, but I was. One of the first moves I tried was the Code Red, and I grew up watching Alexa Bliss. So that move to me was… I just thought it fit so perfectly because, she was small and I was small. It’s like you could just do it to anybody, anywhere, anytime. So yeah, I tried that move. I ended up using it my whole entire independent career. When I got to the WWE, I had my first match on NXT and Shawn was asking me what finishing move I had. I gave a couple other ones and then he didn’t really love those. So then I said, well, I have this move. He was like, ‘yep, you’re using that, that’s perfect.’ He’s like, ‘do you have a name for it? We sat there trying to come up with a name and he came up with Pop Rocks. So it stuck ever since then him and Matt Bloom came up with that.”