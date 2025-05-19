Logan Paul says many fans were hoping he’d be among the names cut in the latest round of post-WrestleMania mass WWE releases.

And he thinks that’s ridiculous.

Earlier this month, WWE parted ways with multiple talents—either by releasing them outright or opting not to renew expiring contracts. As is often the case, the news sparked a wave of reactions online, with some supporters expressing disappointment over the names let go and others questioning who remained.

During a recent episode of his Impaulsive podcast, Paul acknowledged that he’d seen criticism about his continued presence in WWE, suggesting there’s been a vocal crowd calling for his departure.

“Some people are mad I didn’t get fired in the last round of WWE releases, they let a lot of people go. Not your boy. They were mad about that,” Paul said.

Never one to shy away from self-confidence, Paul followed up with a bold proclamation about his future in the company.

“The way I see it, you can’t let go a future world heavyweight champion…. That would just be ridiculous.”

Logan Paul is scheduled to appear on tonight’s WWE Raw in Greenville, South Carolina, and will be challenging “Main Event” Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special event this coming Saturday in Tampa, Florida.

