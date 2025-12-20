Logan Paul has spoken out following his brother Jake Paul’s brutal loss inside the boxing ring on Friday night.

Jake Paul suffered a knockout defeat at the hands of two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, who stopped the bout in the sixth round after largely controlling the fight. Following the loss, it was revealed that Jake sustained a broken jaw in two places.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Logan Paul reacted publicly to his brother’s performance and resilience, posting the following message:

“Proud brother of an absolute warrior, broke his jaw but can’t break his spirit Jake Paul,” he wrote.

Despite the setback, the defeat marked just the second loss of Jake Paul’s professional boxing career and the first time he has been finished. His only other loss came in February 2023, when he dropped a split decision to Tommy Fury.

Even with his boxing future uncertain in the immediate aftermath of the knockout, Jake Paul has continued to float the idea of crossing over into WWE. While promoting the Joshua fight during an interview with Bleacher Report, the 28-year-old made it clear he would be open to joining his brother in the wrestling world.

“I would be down,” Jake Paul said. “I think he’s incredible. I would love to be his Paul Heyman, his manager of some sort, and maybe we can run some matches, for sure. I think it’s absolutely insane what he’s doing, and I would love to help him.”

After the fight, Jake Paul shared an X-Ray photo showing a double broken jaw, with a caption that reads, “Double broken jaw. Give me Canelo [Alvarez] in 10 days.”

One loss hasn’t shaken the Paul brothers’ confidence.

Or their ambition.