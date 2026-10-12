Logan Paul has his sights set on Joe Hendry when he is cleared to return to the ring.

The WWE Superstar, who has been sidelined with an injury, addressed a potential showdown with Hendry during his latest vlog, while also sharing his thoughts on an impressive spot involving NXT talent EK Prosper.

Hendry has repeatedly targeted Paul in recent months through his signature music videos and songs, including “Fire Logan Paul,” which has gotten under Paul’s skin on multiple occasions.

During his latest vlog, Hendry once again taunted Paul, this time over his unsuccessful attempt to pull a shiny Pokémon card.

Paul made it clear that he would welcome the opportunity to settle their differences inside the squared circle, potentially as one of his first matches back.

“Joe Hendry is one of the guys that, like, where we both are in our careers aside, if I get an opportunity to kick his ass, like, as one of the first people that I wrestle when I’m cleared to wrestle, which should be today, by the way, I think, maybe, hopefully, probably not, I would take it. Like, let me f**k Joe Hendry up. Not only is he rubbing it in my face about the 34 hours that I slaved by the way, trying to get a shiny.”

Paul also discussed a recent NXT match featuring EK Prosper and Grayson Waller, specifically a springboard moonsault from the ring through the announce table that reminded him of a similar move he previously performed against Jey Uso.

The social media personality turned WWE Superstar jokingly compared himself to Shawn Michaels while discussing the maneuver.

“It’s always humbling when I see these young bucks copying the Jedi,” Paul said. “Dude from NXT did my move. The move that I did where I jumped from the second rope inside the ring and flew backwards at a back flip and landed onto Jey Uso through the table.” Paul continued, “I saw Shawn Michaels try to do it and he broke his f**king hip. So obviously me being better than Shawn Michaels, I was like, I can do that, and I was right, and that ended up being on my rookie, my WWE rookie card.”

While acknowledging Prosper’s athleticism, Paul argued that his own version of the move was more impressive because of the distance between the ring and announce table.

“That was the photo,” he said, referring to his WWE rookie card. “But one thing I want you to look at when you look at that photo, notice the distance from the ring to the table. I measured it out. It was 10 feet. That’s what I practiced for.”

Paul then took a playful shot at NXT, referring to WWE’s developmental brand as the “JV team” while suggesting that the smaller venue made Prosper’s version of the spot less difficult.

“Obviously, the NXT arena, you know, these guys are working hard. They’re on the come up. But let’s be honest, that’s the JV team, and it’s smaller. The arena is smaller. The table can’t be as far because the arena is small.” He added, “So he did it. But he didn’t go as far. So you get a round of snaps. Maybe you’ll graduate to a round of applause when you graduate to WWE. Right now, you get a round of snaps.”

Despite the comparisons, Paul ultimately gave Prosper credit for pulling off the dangerous maneuver, noting that he recognized the risks involved from his own experience.

“Look, I’m watching NXT. No, I’m not. But I’m watching the clips. EK Prosper. Regardless of the distance, the size of the arena, it doesn’t matter. Brother, you got balls, and I know because I did that sh*t.”

Paul also revealed that he suffered a shin injury while performing the move against Uso, pointing out that he still has a lump from the impact.

“You know what’s funny? After he did it, I seen him grabbing his shin right here. It’s funny. When I did it, I f**ked up this part of my shin. Look, it still has a lump to this day. Right here. It’s hard because I f**ked my shin up.”

The WWE star wrapped up his comments by acknowledging the growing level of talent throughout professional wrestling, while once again boasting about his own popularity.

“But I’ve been saying, man, there’s a lot of talent in professional wrestling these days it’s going to be harder and harder to stand out unless, of course, saw a tweet most googled WWE star this month.” Paul concluded, “Look, it’s like that that keeps me humble, and I’m gonna stay humble, but it’s just so hard.”

Logan Paul has not announced an official return date, although his comments suggest that he is hoping to receive medical clearance soon.