What did Logan Paul think about The Vision faction gaining a new member?

Let’s find out!

During the July 6 episode of WWE Raw in Chicago, IL., Maxxine Dupri helped The Vision duo of Austin Theory and Bron Breakker defeat The Street Profits team of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford to become the new WWE World Tag-Team Champions.

After the match, Dupri jumped in Theory’s arms and the two kissed.

On his latest podcast dubbed ‘My $10,500,000 Purchase,’ fellow member of The Vision, Logan Paul, reacted to Dupri joining his group.

“We got the belts back, The Vision got the belts back,” Logan said of the title change on 7/6. “Plus it looks like we got a new addition.”

He wasn’t done there.

“I may have heard some rumblings,” he continued. “I didn’t know they were gonna play tonsil hockey. It’s a crazy industry, sometimes you don’t f**king know what the hell is going on. Anyway, welcome Maxxine Dupri to The Vision! We think you make a great addition.”

Also during the video blog, which you can view below, Danhausen and Logan Paul continued their hilarious ‘curse’ negotiations regarding Paul’s triceps injury recovery.