Logan Paul made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Having a boxing match coming up in December:

“I’m a boxer now again. We’re gonna go from professional sport to professional sport. I want to get a fight in December. I have some people in mind, but I can’t say. You only get one first impression and that’s part of my ability to make moments. I like making first impressions big, and so I want to keep it a secret until we’re ready.

Beating The Miz at SummerSlam:

“I cater my body because I consider my body like my armor and its ability to do certain things. It depends on what sport I’m doing. So I catered my body to wrestling this time. I focused on the explosion because I knew that jump was going to be long. I feel so, so comfortable in the air and WWE let me go this time. So you know, a lot of big jumps, a lot of big slams, I’m 27, and I’m working out like a fu**ing machine. My body is equipped because I’m young and strong. Like bro, I wasn’t even sore the next day at all. I couldn’t have been more healthy and prepared for this.” “I thoroughly enjoy creating moments that I’ll remember forever, but it’s much more important to me that I create moments that people watching will remember forever. When I watched that clip back, I watched the fans. You know, sure I watched me a couple of times, but I watched the reactions. To see the WWE fandom, which, as you know, is one of the most powerful fandoms in the world, you know, it really is a family in the universe. To see them go from either not knowing or extreme dislike at the beginning of that match for me, to by the end, they’re counting with me, you know, hands in the air, taking pictures, phones out like, dude, you can’t write this. I can’t believe this is my life and I’m so blessed and thankful.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription