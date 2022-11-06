One of the highlight moments from yesterday’s WWE Crown Jewel premium live event was when Logan Paul hit a frog splash onto Roman Reigns through a table while Paul was filming himself on a cell phone. Paul has posted the footage to his Twitter, which you can check out below.

WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring some of the most badass moments in the career of former multi-time women’s champion, Rhea Ripley, which includes the Judgement Day member’s recent powerslam on Luke Gallows.