On today’s Wrestling Observer Radio Dave Meltzer revealed that American Youtube personality and boxer Logan Paul will be involved in the Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn WrestleMania 37 matchup, with Paul set to make an appearance on next week’s edition of SmackDown.

The report speculates whether Paul will be at ringside as an enforcer, or possibly serve as a special guest referee for the Owens and Zayn bout, which is their first singles-contest at Mania against one another.

Paul was set to face off against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather this past February, but the fight got postponed due to Unknown circumstances.