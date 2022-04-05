YouTube star turned podcast host and boxer Logan Paul reportedly negotiated a babyface turn in his WWE contract for WrestleMania 38.

Paul worked as a heel with The Miz in the WrestleMania 38 feud with The Mysterios, which led to Paul and Miz defeating the father and son duo at WrestleMania this past weekend. After the match, Miz turned on Paul and laid him out with the Skull Crushing Finale.

In an update, it was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the attack was done to turn Paul into a babyface, which he negotiated into his deal with the company.

Paul previously worked as a babyface in his 2021 run with WWE, but due to his non-WWE antics, fans have often booed him.

Paul was not used on this week’s RAW and there’s no word on when he might be used again. Paul made it clear in pre-WrestleMania media interviews that he was interested in doing more work with the company.

Stay tuned for more.

