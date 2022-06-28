Logan Paul is returning to WWE soon.

Paul had the rumor mill going over the weekend when he tweeted photos from inside a wrestling ring, possibly at the WWE Performance Center. Paul used the eyes emoji and tagged WWE in the tweet, and WWE responded with the eyes emoji.

In an update, tonight’s WWE RAW featured an in-ring segment where The Miz announced that he and Paul are reuniting as the most must-see tag team to compete at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, July 30 in Nashville at Nissan Stadium.

Kevin Patrick reminded Miz of how he dropped Paul with a Skull Crushing Finale after their win over The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38. Miz dismissed the idea of their relationship being in shambles, and said he told Paul that the attack was a teaching moment, and Paul understood. Miz insisted that they will continue their winning ways at SummerSlam, and one day they will become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

There’s no word yet on who Miz and Paul will face, if they end up teaming together, or if WWE will do some sort of singles match.

Paul made a few WWE SmackDown appearances in 2021, and accompanied Sami Zayn to the ring for his WrestleMania 37 loss to Kevin Owens, but also took a Stunner from Owens at the show. He later worked the September 3, 2021 SmackDown for an angle with Owens and Happy Baron Corbin. Paul also appeared on the August 23 RAW last year, for an angle that led to The Miz attacking his former tag team partner, former WWE Superstar John Morrison. Paul returned to WWE earlier this year for the build to WrestleMania 38. He then teamed with Miz to defeat Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio on The Grandest Stage of Them All, but Miz attacked him with the Skull Crushing Finale after the win.

Paul reportedly impressed WWE officials and other wrestlers earlier this year, and word then was that the door was left open for more potential work between the two sides in the future.

The Miz has been in recent mini-feuds with names like Bobby Lashley, Riddle, The Mysterios, and AJ Styles, who he lost to by count out on tonight’s show, after the announcement on Paul’s return.

