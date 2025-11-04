Logan Paul made his return to WWE programming this week.

The former WWE United States Champion made a surprise return during the opening segment of the November 3, 2025 episode of WWE Raw from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Paul confronted new WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk as “The Best in the World” was talking about worthy contenders to his title, despite never mentioning Paul’s name.

Logan Paul would end up going from challenging CM Punk to attempting to help him, as after he left the ring and was shoved on his ass by Bron Breakker, he watched as Breakker and Bronson Reed attacked “The Second City Saint.”

Paul hesitated, and clearly debated whether or not to go ahead, but ultimately decided to run back to the ring to try and help Punk.

Instead, Paul ended up being attacked by Breakker and Reed as well. Punk would later return with a steel chair in an attempt to handle Breakker and Reed. He blasted them with chair shots before Paul Heyman wisely prevented them from re-entering the ring.

The physicality stopped there for the time being, with Punk and ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso ended up joining forces in a backstage segment later in the show, leading to the announcement of CM Punk & ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed in tag-team action in the main event of the evening for the 11/3 WWE Raw show.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 11/3/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at WrestlingHeadlines.com for the best live WWE Raw results coverage.

LOGAN PAUL IS HERE. CM Punk is NOT happy to see him. 👀 pic.twitter.com/uK3xsNhTDW — WWE (@WWE) November 4, 2025

"THE DOG ISN'T WAITING ANYMORE" 😤 BRON BREAKKER WANTS THE WORLD TITLE AND HE WANTS IT NOW. pic.twitter.com/l7oqKpq456 — WWE (@WWE) November 4, 2025