On the latest edition of his Impaulsive podcast celebrity boxer/personality Logan Paul spoke about his WrestleMania 38 matchup, the advice he received from Triple H before the event, and how he hopes to be a babyface one day in WWE. Highlights from the interview are below.

Talks the advice he received from Triple H:

“Literally, right before I went on, Triple H came up to me, he goes, ‘Just so you know, it’s not always about the physicality. The people want to see your charisma. They want to see you, your personality.’ I went, ‘okay, cool.’ So I took that. I actually took that and was thinking about what he said during some of the displays. And tried to just come through the screen so people could feel my emotion.”

Hopes to be a babyface one day:

“I don’t want to be a bad guy, I don’t want to be a heel. I want to be liked, you know? I am a heel now, I guess technically. But maybe I could be a babyface one day.”

