“Pro wrestling ain’t ballet.”

It’s a quote often used when something physical takes place to someone inside the squared circle during a particularly grueling pro wrestling match.

Logan Paul has joined that club in recent years, suffering his fair share of injuries in a small amount of time in the business.

In the latest installment of his weekly Wednesday video blogs on his YouTube channel, the former WWE United States Champion gave fans a peek behind the curtain, revealing a private message he received from WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque following a recent match.

Paul showed a photo in the video vlog that Triple H had texted him — a now-viral shot capturing the exact moment “Main Event” Jey Uso delivered a superkick flush to Paul’s mouth during their WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event showdown for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on May 24.

The still frame, frozen at the point of impact, has since exploded across social media for its precision and timing. Triple H’s message alongside the photo read, “Have you seen this yet? That’s on the button.”

Paul will stand across the ring from Uso again this weekend, as he and John Cena team up to take on the WWE World Heavyweight Champion and Cody Rhodes in the tag-team main event of WWE Money In The Bank 2025 on June 7 at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA.