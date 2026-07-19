How much longer will WWE fans be treated to Logan Paul?

That was a question asked of The Vision member during an interview with Stephen A. Smith at Fanatics Fest in New York City.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On how long he wants to be in WWE: “WWE is hard. I would love to do WWE for minimum another five years. Maybe I’ll be one of those guys who has a ten, fifteen year career, and maybe they’ll stop booing me eventually. Not that that’s what I want, but maybe they’ll try to start cheering at one point. However, if I’m on the shorter side, I’d be very lucky if my daughter could see me professionally wrestle. I think it would be really cool for her to see her dad do something that he loves and is good at in front of the people so she understands kind of who her dad is.”

On if he wasn’t doing WWE what would he be doing: “It’s a great question. To be honest with you I’m kind of still figuring it out. I love collectibles, I’m making a play in the collectibles industry right now. But WWE is my focus and I don’t even know what I would do otherwise. I’d find something. I like creating, and in the WWE I get to create. I get to make people feel. I get to tell stories and paint on the canvas that is the mat and build these matches and use my body to express the story that we’re trying to tell. I find it all very beautiful and I really enjoy it. So I’ll be doing it as long as I possibly can.”

Logan Paul is currently on the sidelines recovering from triceps injury. During another ESPN interview from Fanatics Fest, Paul claimed he is ready to be medically cleared to return now.