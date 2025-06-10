Just days after headlining WWE Money In The Bank 2025 alongside John Cena in a losing effort against Cody Rhodes and “Main Event” Jey Uso, Logan Paul took to his IMPAULSIVE podcast to share his thoughts on the match — and the physical aftermath.

Paul revealed that he’s dealing with a hematoma on his shin, which developed following a daring springboard moonsault onto Jey Uso through the announce table. The YouTube star turned WWE Superstar also detailed how he pitched the idea for the high-risk spot to Cena during the planning stages, only to be met with playful skepticism.

“Dude, I’m good besides this hematoma on my shin. Yeah, it’s getting worked up,” Paul explained. “It’s before the match and I’m telling John Cena, ‘Hey, I’d like to fit this spot.’ He looks at me and he goes, ‘You can’t make that jump,’ and I go, ‘I swear to God I can,’ and dude, John’s the best. But in full sincerity, he goes, ‘You can’t make that jump,’ and I’m like, ‘Okay, buddy!’”

Paul admitted that while he executed the move, the landing was brutal — so much so that he feared for the worst. “I found out no one — successfully? Not so much (has done the move) — but believed I could make that jump. It was well-executed and I’m f**king alive. But it was a really hard landing. Really hard… When I landed, straight up, I was not sure if I broke both my f**king shins.”

As Paul remained laid out on the outside of the ring following the moonsault, the crowd witnessed the surprise return of longtime WWE favorite R-Truth. His return came after reports surfaced that WWE was not renewing his contract, but overwhelming fan support and locker room backing led to his reinstatement. According to Paul, he had no idea the comeback was happening.

“Dude, I go through this table. I’m cooked. Cusp of death. I’m sitting there just selling but not selling because this sht’s real and it all hurts so bad but I hit the move so I’m excited,” Paul recalled. “I’m sitting there like basically knocked out, and Cody (Rhodes) and John (Cena) are in the ring, I’m rooting for my guy John, ‘Get us that win John!’ And dude, out of nowhere comes f**king R-Truth who I thought was fired. I thought the WWE let him go.”

He continued, “Also, here’s the thing, no one told me R-Truth was coming. I didn’t even know. I didn’t even know. So bro, I’m sitting there and he comes back, I’m like, ‘What the f**k is he doing here!?’ Yes, in the moment (I became a fan) and dude, I’m selling, I’m like, hey, then he hit John and we lost the f**king match!”

